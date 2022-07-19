Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Rumours Of Wife Alia Bhatt Expecting Twins; 'Don't Create Controversy'

Ranbir Kapoor and his actress-wife Alia Bhatt are currently in a very happy space. Besides their first outing together, Shamshera, finally gearing up for release, the couple is also expecting their first baby.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Ranbir sparked off rumours about Alia expecting twins when he was asked to share a two truths and a lie. The actor said, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work." However, he didn't reveal what statements are true and what is a lie.

The video soon went viral and fans started speculating about Ranbir dropping a hint about he and Alia expecting twins.

Last night, during Shamshera promotions in New Delhi last night, Ranbir reacted to these rumours. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the actor light-heartedly said in Hindi, "Don't create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can't reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie."

Ranbir had earlier shared that he is grateful, excited, nervous and terrified about embracing fatherhood. He had said that having a baby would not impact his film choices. The actor had added that throughout his 15-year-long career, he had picked movies consciously and is not ashamed to show any of them to his baby in the future.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love when they were working together on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. After being in a steady relationship for a couple of years, the duo got hitched in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's residence in Bandra, Mumbai in April this year.

Workwise, Ranbir is all set to return on the big screen after four years with Karan Malhotra's Shamshera. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release on July 22.