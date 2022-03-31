Ranbir Kapoor Recalls How Dad Rishi Drove The Family Mad When He Didn't Have Work; 'My Mother Got Frustrated'

Right from the early 70s to the mid-90s, Rishi Kapoor delivered many successful movies as a hero. But, soon, the leading roles dried up and in the latter years of his career until his demise, the actor took up character roles wherein he excelled there as well.

However, Rishi Kapoor's transition from playing the leading man to character roles took a couple of years. Ranbir Kapoor in his recent interaction with an entertainment portal recalled those years and talked about how his father staying home got on the nerves of the entire family.

The Brahmastra actor told Film Companion, "His transition from a lead actor to a character actor - those three-four years I remember - he used to be just in front of the computer playing bridge. My mother got frustrated because she never saw him home for so long. And he used to drive her mad. My mother used to force him to go to RK Studios and just sit there. Then, my father, for a little period of time, became an interior designer. He started changing different spaces in our house. He started shopping for things. He started doing things just trying to keep himself busy. But he realised that work was in his spirit and he really wanted to work."

He further elaborated that not just his mom Neetu Kapoor, he and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were also annoyed with their father at that point of time because he demanded attention.

"We were all hoping and praying that its great that we are getting to spend this awesome time with him but a balanced way would have been nicer. Because this is getting way too much," Ranbir recalled while speaking with the portal.

Rishi Kapoor was filming for Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen when he passed away on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. Post his demise, Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to complete the movie. Sharmaji Namkeen is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.