Ranbir Kapoor Received This Expensive Wedding Gift From Mother-In-Law Soni Razdan

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding has been the trending topic on social media since the last few weeks. The lovebirds who were dating for more than three years, tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their families and close friends. The wedding took place at Ranbir's residence Vastu in Mumbai.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Ranbir and Alia also exchanged rings on the same day. While Ranbir got a band, Alia received a diamond ring in exchange.

The report further reported sources quoting that Alia's mother-in-law Soni Razdan gifted Ranbir a watch worth a whopping Rs 2.5 Crore from a brand which is not easily available. One hears that the guests who attended the wedding received Kashmiri shawls, especially picked by the bride, as gifts.

"The material of these shawls was incredibly fine and everyone was in awe of it," the daily told the publication.

Another insider also spilled the beans about the joota chupai ritual where Alia's girl gang demanded Rs 11.5 Crore from Ranbir. "After much banter, an envelope containing Rs 1 lakh was given to them," the source told the daily.

Ranbir-Alia's pre-wedding festivities began with the mehendi ceremony on April 13. The next day, the couple's haldi ceremony took place. The HT report stated that Alia skipped the traditional chooda ritual, which requires the bride to wear the chooda for at least 40 days to a year.

An insider revealed, "Bhatt will shortly begin filming for her next, which will most likely be her Hollywood debut alongside Hollywood actor Gal Gadot. Therefore she won't be able to wear the chooda for the time being."

Unlike some rumours doing the rounds, Neetu Kapoor confirmed that there will be no wedding reception for Ranbir-Alia.