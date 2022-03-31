Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Randhir Kapoor Has Dementia; Latter Reacted Like This After Watching Sharmaji Namkeen

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in his recent interview with a news portal, confirmed that his uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is showing early signs of dementia.

He revealed that his uncle wanted to speak to his late father Rishi Kapoor after watching his last film Sharmaji Namkeen which released on Amazon Prime Video today. Ranbir further added that he asked him to tell his dad that he was amazing in the movie.

Ranbir told NDTV, "My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, 'Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let's call him'. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions... And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that."

Rishi Kapoor passed away after a long battle with leukemia on April 30, 2020 before he could complete the filming of Sharmaji Namkeen. Post his demise, Paresh Rawal had stepped in to complete the remaining portions of the film's shoot.

Earlier, in a chat with ETimes, Randhir had opened up on how he was affected by the loss of some of his family members.

"We, my three brothers and two sisters, were extremely close to each other. Chintu, Chimpu, and I interacted with each other every day. Chimpu lived with me and Chintu either came to the office on the days that he wasn't shooting or spoke to me on the phone. We didn't need anybody when we three were together. We were a very happy circus by ourselves. We were a robust crowd! All that is over. There's not a single day that I don't think about them. One year may have passed but there's not a single day that I don't think about them. Life will never be the same again," the tabloid had quoted the senior actor as saying.

Coming back to Sharmaji Namkeen, the slice-of-life film also features Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role.