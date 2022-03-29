Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Will Be As Violent As Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Confirms Producer Bhushan Kumar

Not so long ago, it was announced that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor for his next project Animal, which will also feature Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol in key roles. However, recent reports suggest that Parineeti has stepped down from the project and now, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Ranbir in Animal.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when producer Bhushan Kumar was asked about Parineeti's replacement, he refused to disclose anything and said, "I will get back to you about Animal at a later stage."

In the same interview, when Kumar was asked if Animal will be as violent as Kabir Singh, the producer said, "Absolutely. We will see a different avatar of Ranbir. First of all, Animal is not some creature film. Animal refers to a person's personality traits, as you said, we can expect to see a violent Ranbir Kapoor."

He further said that he cannot share more details about the film.

"But it has Anil Kapoor, too and we are starting the film in April. We are also completing Ranbir's film with Luv Ranjan, which will hopefully get over by May or June. Adipurush is in post-production and likewise, Shehzada and Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kartik Aaryan are also in the offing," added Kumar.

When asked when Aamir Khan will start shooting for Mogul, which is based on the life of late music producer Gulshan Kumar, he said that the superstar has already announced the film and that he's doing the film.

He added, "It's a film based on my father, Gulshan Kumar's life and I am in no hurry to get it made. This is not a business proposal and I have said this time and again, this film will get made."