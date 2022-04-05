Ranbir Kapoor's Bachelor Party Will Be Attended By These Celebrities?

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt made their relationship public, speculations about their wedding often surface on social media. But now, it looks like the lovebirds have finally decided to settle down.

The latest buzz in the tinsel town suggests that Ranbir and Alia will be getting hitched on April 17 though there's no official confirmation yet from their respective families. One hears that before tying the knot, Ranbir is planning to host a lavish bachelor party for his close buddies.

A report in India Today stated that the Brahmastra actor's bachelor bash will be attended by some of his closest friends which include names like Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

"Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor's party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party," the tabloid quoted the source as saying.

Unlike most celebrities who opt for destination weddings, buzz is that Ranbir and Alia have decided to get hitched at the former's ancestral house i.e RK House. However, Ranbir's uncle and actor Randhir Kapoor had denied these reports in his recent interaction. "I don't know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir. They are to get married in the RK house? I have heard no such thing. Not that I am aware of," he had told the news portal.

During the promotions of Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir had revealed that he and Alia are planning to get married soon. However, he had refused to reveal the date for the same.

With respect to work, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra. Reportedly, post their wedding, Alia will be flying off to the US to begin work on her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Ranbir will start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.