Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain Says He Couldn't Be Happier To Have Alia Bhatt As His Bhabhi

Lovebirds
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt
got
hitched
in
the
presence
of
their
families
and
close
friends
in
an
intimate
Punjabi
wedding
on
Thursday
(April
14).
The
wedding
took
place
at
Ranbir's
Bandra
residence
Vastu
in
Mumbai.
Later,
the
actress
took
to
her
Instagram
handle
to
share
some
dreamy
pictures
from
her
nuptials.
Both
the
Bhatts
and
the
Kapoors
also
took
to
their
respective
social
media
handles
to
welcome
the
new
addition
to
their
families.
Ranbir's
cousin
Armaan
Jain
in
his
recent
tete-a-tete
with
a
leading
tabloid,
opened
up
on
his
new
'bhabhi'.
Jain
told
ETimes
that
Ranbir-Alia's
wedding
was
quite
a
simple
affair
with
not
too
much
of
song
and
dance
during
the
ceremonies.
"Overall,
it
felt
good
to
welcome
Alia
to
our
family.
I
couldn't
be
happier
to
have
Alia
as
my
bhabhi,"
the
tabloid
quoted
Armaan
as
saying.
He
said
that
he
along
with
the
entire
family
missed
late
actor
and
Ranbir's
father
Rishi
Kapoor
on
this
joyous
occasion.
He
said
that
Rishi
always
wanted
to
see
Ranbir
getting
married
and
it
would
have
been
a
dream
come
true
for
him
if
he
was
there.
"We
know
he
was
there
with
us
in
spirit
at
the
wedding," ETimes
quoted
Armaan
Jain
as
saying.
Speaking
about
films,
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt
will
be
seen
sharing
screen
in
Ayan
Mukerji's
upcoming
film
Brahmastra.
Besides
the
couple,
the
much-hyped
film
also
stars
Amitabh
Bachchan
and
Mouni
Roy
in
key
roles.
Nagarjuna
Akkineni
will
be
seen
in
a
cameo
role
in
the
flick.