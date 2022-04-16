Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Armaan Jain Says He Couldn't Be Happier To Have Alia Bhatt As His Bhabhi

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got hitched in the presence of their families and close friends in an intimate Punjabi wedding on Thursday (April 14). The wedding took place at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu in Mumbai. Later, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share some dreamy pictures from her nuptials.

Both the Bhatts and the Kapoors also took to their respective social media handles to welcome the new addition to their families. Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain in his recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, opened up on his new 'bhabhi'.

Jain told ETimes that Ranbir-Alia's wedding was quite a simple affair with not too much of song and dance during the ceremonies.

"Overall, it felt good to welcome Alia to our family. I couldn't be happier to have Alia as my bhabhi," the tabloid quoted Armaan as saying. He said that he along with the entire family missed late actor and Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor on this joyous occasion.

He said that Rishi always wanted to see Ranbir getting married and it would have been a dream come true for him if he was there. "We know he was there with us in spirit at the wedding," ETimes quoted Armaan Jain as saying.

Speaking about films, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. Besides the couple, the much-hyped film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in a cameo role in the flick.