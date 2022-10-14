Ranbir Kapoor's New Viral Pic With Chimpanzee Leaves Fans Puzzled, See

Ranbir Kapoor's latest unseen photos show the actor posing with a chimpanzee. The pictures that have surfaced on social media have got fans thinking about what they could mean amid speculations of the actor taking a paternity break. In the photos, Ranbir is seen chilling with a chimpanzee, which seems like a treehouse setup loaded with books and antiques. The Brahmastra star is dressed in an olive green shirt and matching trousers and beige shoes.

In the pictures that have gone viral on the internet, the actor can be seen seated in a chair inside a room. In the background, you can find books and vases, while Ranbir is seen smiling as he points out the chimpanzee sitting next to him. Fans are going crazy over the pictures and trying to figure out what project he is working on next.



For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media and the pictures were shared by several fan pages of the actor. Many took to the post's comment section and shared their curiosity and theories. Some reshared the post and wrote, "Is this a look test for something?" or "What is happening? Where are these from?" Some users noticed a beverage bottle kept on the table and implied that the pictures could be from a latest ad shoot. One said, "It is ad for Storia mango milkshake. See bottle in pic."

Soon-to-be father Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines for all the good reasons. He got married to his longtime girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt, earlier this year and recently threw a baby shower that was attended by close friends and relatives. Reportedly, the actor will be taking a break after the shoot of Animal to make some quality time for his personal life.

After a hiatus of almost four years, Ranbir had two releases this year-Brahmastra and Shamshera. Although Shamshera flopped at the box-office, Brahmastra has been ruling everyone's hearts. As per Hindustan Times, the film has already grossed Rs. 450 crore at the box office globally. The actor has untitled Luv Ranjan's movie with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animals, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.