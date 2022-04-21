Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Pens Heartfelt Note To Welcome 'Mami' Alia Bhatt To The Family

Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni recently took to social media to welcome her 'mami' Alia Bhatt in the sweetest way possible. The young one pulled out two pictures from Ranbir-Alia's dreamy wedding which took place at Ranbir's house Vastu in Mumbai along with an adorable caption.

Samara whose Instagram account is handled by her mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni captioned her post as, "Welcome to the family Alia mami @aliaabhatt I love you so much." In the first picture, newlyweds Alia and Ranbir are seen posing for the camera while the second picture features the entire Kapoor clan going all cheese for the lens.

Samara's post received a lot of love from fans as well as her grandmother Neetu Kapoor who dropped a comment that read, "Awww this is the sweetest." She also added a few heart emoticons. Samara's mother Riddhima also left several heart emojis on the picture.

Samara is the only daughter of Riddhima and businessman Bharat Sahni.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. After being in a steady relationship for more than five years, the couple finally got hitched on April 14. Instead of a lavish wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's abode Vastu in Bandra in presence of their families and close friends.

Later, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning clicks from her wedding and captioned them as, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship- we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾."

She also shared some stunning pictures from her mehendi ceremony.