Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera To Arrive In Cinema Halls On July 22

Here's some happy news for all Ranbir Kapoor fans who have been waiting with bated breath to watch him on the big screen after his last outing Sanju (2018). The makers of his upcoming film Shamshera have announced a new release date for the film.

After several delays owing to the pandemic, it's now confirmed that this Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer is all set to arrive in theatricals on July 22 this year. The official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films shared the release date announcement video of Shamshera with a tweet that read, "A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Ranbir Kapoor A Generation Defining Actor, Says Shamshera Director Karan Malhotra

Have a look at the video.

A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Set in the pre-indepedence period, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera revolves around Daaku tribe and their fight for justice from the British for getting what they deserve back. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of a 'ruthless and merciless' nemesis to Ranbir Kapoor's protagonist. Besides Ranbir and Sanjay, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor as a travelling performer from the heartland of India. To get into the skin of her character, the actress took up Kathak lessons to hone her dancing skills.'

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Vaani Kapoor: I Hope Someday I Get To Work With Allu Arjun And Dhanush

Recently in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Vaani was all praise for her co-star Ranbir and had said, "There's a lot of sincerity and honesty in his performance. He is very true to his parts. You can see his dedication and yet, he makes it look so effortless." She had also talked about Sanjay Dutt and called him a 'lovely human being and amazing actor."

Earlier this year, director Karan Malhotra had brushed off reports about Shamshera heading for an OTT release.