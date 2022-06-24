Ranbir Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt Is The Tadka And Achar In His Dal Chawal Life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the latest couple to have tied the knot in Bollywood. The actor recently made a public appearance for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera. Ranbir interacted with the media at the trailer launch and opened up about married life with Alia. He also revealed Alia's reaction to the trailer at the event.

Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Plays India's Robinhood Against The British In 1871

Talking about Alia Bhatt's reaction to Shamshera's trailer, Ranbir Kapoor revealed, "Alia had seen the teaser and loved it. She is in London right now, so once she wakes up she will see the trailer." For the unversed, the actress is currently busy filming for her Hollywood debut film The Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot.

Ranbir said that apart from having two big releases Shamshera and Brahmastra, he said 2022 has been a big year for him. "I even got married. I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience, I can say that nothing better than dal chawal," he said.

Talking about his wife, he said, "Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life."

Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor who are two other leading actors in Shamshera, were also present at the trailer launch. Shamshera, set in 1871, takes place in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, Vaani will be seen as a dancer who possibly helps Ranbir's Shamshera in looting villages.

The synopsis read, "This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe." The film will mark Ranbir's return to the big screen after four years and will be his first film with a double role.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.