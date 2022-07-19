Ranbir Kapoor Says Dad Rishi Kapoor Was A Big Bully On Film Sets; 'He Used To Test His Directors'

Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview with a news portal, remembered his late father Rishi Kapoor and revealed that he was always a big bully on sets, and would test the filmmakers. He revealed that Karan Malhotra who directed his father in Hrithik Roshan's 2012 film, Agneepath was able to always stand his ground while working with his father.

Ranbir told, "My father was always a big bully and he used to test his directors. If he comes on too strong and the director doesn't hold his own and agrees to everything he says, he knows he has to take over the project. So he always did this testing thing but thankfully, Karan (Malhotra) is such a confident person himself that he always stood his ground."

The Shamshera star further added that director Zoya Akhtar had a similar opinion about his late father. Rishi Kapoor was a part of the ensemble cast of Zoya Akhtar's 2009 film, Luck By Chance.

"Even Zoya (Akhtar) used to tell me that he is such a bully but if you don't stand up to him, he will take over the project. So this was his way of testing people," Ranbir told the news portal.

Currently, the actor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming action adventure, Shamshera which features him as a quintessential larger than life hero for the first time on screen. Earlier in an interview with another portal, Ranbir had shared that even though his late father Rishi Kapoor wasn't much aware about Shamshera, he was happy that his actor-son was working with Karan Malhotra and Sanjay Dutt with whom he had previously teamed up for Agneepath.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in his swan song, Sharmaji Namkeen which was an OTT release.