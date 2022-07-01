Ranbir Kapoor Says Deepika Padukone Was A Veteran During Tamasha; 'She Was Surprising Me With Each Shot'

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved Bollywood pairs on screen. The duo charmed the audience with their magical chemistry in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, and fans can't wait to watch them together once again on celluloid.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor in his recent interview with Brut opened up about his co-star of many films while revisiting some of his most popular movies and scenes. While checking out a clip from Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, the actor said that he is surprised with her growth as an actor.

Talking about their popular scene from 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' song from Tamasha, Ranbir recalled, "Championed by Deepika's performance. It was a scene that was, you know there are certain scenes that tilt towards an actor's character. And the scene really had my character arc because he was churning and he was going through something. But I think the way Deepika performed it, what Deepika brought to the table, she made it come alive because you really felt the pain and because of that it was such a reactive scene that what I was doing, she was reacting, what she was doing, I was reacting."

He also talked about their earlier collaborations, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno, and said that he had never been surprised by anyone as much as he had been surprised by Deepika.

"I've always had such a good time working with Deepika. Because we started off together. She's grown so much as an actor. We did our second film together called Bachna Ae Haseeno. And when I worked with her again on Yeh Jawanni Hai Deewani. I don't think I have ever been so surprised by an actor's growth. And because I know Deepika so closely, I was so impressed. And by the time we reached Tamasha, she was a veteran. She was surprising me with each shot and everything she was doing," Ranbir told the portal.

Workwise, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera in which he is essaying a double role for the first time in his career. The Karan Malhotra directorial also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Besides this period action film, the actor also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra lined up for release in which he is paired opposite his actress-wife Alia Bhatt.