Ranbir Kapoor Says He & Alia Bhatt Plan To Get Married Soon; 'Wouldn't Give Out A Date'

It's no secret that Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in a relationship. While reports of their wedding continue to surface in media, the actor in his recent interaction with a news portal, admitted that he and his girlfriend Alia are planning to tie the knot soon. However, he refused to give out any date regarding the same.

Speaking to NDTV during the promotions of his late father Rishi Kapoor's film Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir said, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

Further, the Sanju actor was all praise for his ladylove's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and said that she deserves every bit of success and love that's coming her. He also added that he is yet to catch up RRR as he is busy shooting for his film.

"Alia just whacked it out of the park. I am so proud of her. I have seen how much she gave to that film and in the process of making it. She deserves every bit of success and love that's coming her way. I am trying to see RRR. I have been busy shooting, so I haven't got the opportunity yet," Ranbir told the news portal.

In another interaction with Film Companion, Ranbir again addressed the reports of his wedding with Alia and said, "I don't know when I am going to get married. We haven't really decided a date. But that's definitely on the cards. We haven't chapoed (printed) the cards yet. But, it's on the cards."

With regards to work, the lovebirds recently wrapped up the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which marks their first big screen outing together.