ranbir-kapoor-says-he-and-alia-bhatt-still-have-not-realised-that-they-are-married

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Brahmastra, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and it also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Ranbir is asked if his life has changed after getting married to Alia, he said that there has been no major change after tying the knot.

He told Dainik Bhaskar, "There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film Shamshera releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven't realized that we are married."

While Ranbir's actress-wife has already started shooting for her first Hollywood project, the actor has no intention of making Hollywood debut.

He said that he does not have any dreams of Hollywood.

He further added, "I only have dreams of Brahmastra. I think original content that is in your culture and is entertaining can touch every audience. Otherwise, I am also very scared of auditions. I have never seen the success and dreams of Alia in anyone else. I am happy where I am."

Currently, Ranbir is shooting in Spain for Luv Ranjan's next, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Coming back to Brahmastra, the film will arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022.