Ranbir Kapoor Says He Didn't Follow Aamir Khan's Advice Before Acting Debut; 'I Thought 'Kya Bol Raha Hain''

Ranbir Kapoor stepped in the Hindi Film Industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. The star-crossed love story also marked the acting debut of Sonam Kapoor. Over the years, Ranbir delivered many memorable performances and won the hearts of the audience.

In a recent interview, Ranbir revealed that he ignored Bollywood star Aamir Khan's advice before he became an actor. He shared that the Bollywood superstar had told him to travel across India by buses and trains before getting into the acting business.

Ranbir told content creator-actress Prajakta Kohli, "Before I became an actor, Aamir Khan told me, 'Before you become an actor, pack your bags and travel across India. Travel by bus, train, and go to small towns'. Most of us who are grown up in luxury and are privileged, do not know our country and its diverse culture."

However, the Brahmastra star admitted that he didn't take Aamir's advice seriously. "It was a great lesson that he was trying to give me, but I didn't take it because then I thought, 'ye kya bol raha hain," Kapoor told Prajakta.

Through his past 15 years of experience in the film industry and his late father Rishi Kapoor's experience, Ranbir said that he has learnt that one should keep the friendship and work separately. He said that this is why he doesn't socialise on a film set and prefers to be a loner.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming action adventure, Shamshera in which he is essaying the role of a quintessential hero for the first time.

Speaking about Sanjay Dutt being the main antagonist to his hero in Shamshera, Ranbir said, "I never had a villain in my career, except Karan Johar in Bombay Velvet. Most of my villain has been myself since I have been on these self-discovering journeys. So, to finally have a villain and that too as Sanjay Dutt was like a dream come true."

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also features Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.