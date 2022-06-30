Ranbir Kapoor Says He Wants His Child To Play Soccer; Reveals Why He Doesn't Like To Be Called Uncle By Kids

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to embrace fatherhood. Earlier this week, his wife and actress Alia Bhatt took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child. In his recent interview with a news portal, the Brahmastra actor talked about his equation with kids.

Speaking to Mashable India, Ranbir recalled how his cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were like his 'tail' while growing up. He shared that they worshipped him and so he was probably 'good to them.' The Bollywood star also opened up on his bond with his niece Samara.

Ranbir said, "I would like to believe I am. I don't know if I am good or not, but when my two younger cousins brothers Armaan, Aadar, were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail. Wherever I went, they followed me, and they really worshipped me. So I guess I was good to them."

He further continued, "I have a niece called Samara who's 11 now, and she is a little shy, she also lives in Delhi, but during her growing up years, we were quite close. Now she's in that awkward age where boys are a bit...But I would like to believe I am close to children."

Further, the Tamasha actor mentioned that he doesn't like to be called uncle and prefers being referred to as 'RK' (initials of his name).

Explaining the reason behind the same, he continued, "I would like to believe I am close to children. I am the cool uncle, but I don't like to be called uncle. I tell them to call me RK because I don't want to give an uncle tag where there is a little bit of distance. I don't want people to think I am old."

On being asked about his plans for kids, the actor revealed that he would encourage his kid to take up a sport like soccer. "I always like when young children, boy or girl, are into sports, it is something that I would like to definitely encourage in my children, when I have children. Especially soccer, I'm very attached to it," Mashable India quoted Ranbir as saying.

Workwise, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.