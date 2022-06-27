ranbir-kapoor-says-people-are-going-to-love-sanjay-dutt-as-shuddh-singh-in-shamshera

The trailer of Shamshera has left netizens enthralled, as fans would get to see Ranbir Kapoor on the silver screen after good four years. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Ranbir was asked how it feels to be pitted against Sanjay Dutt. Those who are unaware, Sanjay plays a negative character in the film named Shuddh Singh.

Ranbir told ETimes, "It's amazing that Sanjay Dutt is my antagonist! When I was 10 or 11, I had Sanjay Dutt's poster in my cupboard. Then eventually getting to play him in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani was a dream come true. And finally getting an opportunity to work with him, to act with him, where I am the protagonist and he is the antagonist, it's incredible!"

He further said that Sanjay Dutt has given us some epic villains with his brilliant acting performances and people are going to love him as Shuddh Singh in Shamshera.

Sanjay who has done many negative roles in his career, also spoke about playing Shuddh Singh and said that he loves playing the villain, and Karan Malhotra loves to give me characters like these. Sanjay and Karan worked together in Agneepath, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

He went on to add that he believes people love to see him as a villain on screen, and he is happy that all the films in which he has played a villain have been loved.

"I wish the same for Shamshera because Karan, Ranbir and the entire team have worked really hard on the film," averred Dutt.

Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film will arrive in theatres on July 22, 2022.