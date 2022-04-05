Ranbir Kapoor Shares Dad Rishi Kapoor's Acting Tips To Him

Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. The film bombed at the box office but that didn't dampen the actor's spirit. In his following years, Ranbir delivered hits like Wake Up Sid!, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Barfi!, Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewana, Tamasha and Sanju to name a few, and established himself as one of the versatile actors in Hindi cinema.

In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Ranbir revealed the acting tips which his late father, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor had shared with him. The Brahmastra star told Mid-day that his father always believed that every actor has to find his own way.

"My father rightfully believed that [every] actor has to find his own way. You have to learn from your mistakes, and develop your own skill set," Ranbir told the publication.

It is believed over the years that the late actor's strength was his spontaneity in front of the camera, a trait that Ranbir actor has also inherited. The Animal actor said that his late father constantly reinvented himself and added, "I have secretly imbibed from him his passion and his belief that it's all about the process and not the result."

Speaking about late Rishi Kapoor, the actor's swansong, Sharmaji Namkeen recently released on Amazon Prime Video and received a lot of love and appreciation from the critics as well as the audience. Kapoor was in the midst of shooting for this film when he passed away due to leukemia on April 30, 2020. Later, Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to complete the shooting of the film.