      Ranbir Kapoor Takes A Jibe At Karan Johar's Fashion Sense, Says He Is Going Through Mid-Life Crisis

      Actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar share a great rapport with each other. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Ranbir was asked if Johar is a better friend or a mentor, the Rockstar actor picked the first option.

      Ranbir said that with each passing year, he is getting tired of being a polite person, but Karan is not like him. Even though his (Karan) circle is larger than him, he is always there for his every friend.

      Ranbir told Mashable India, "Well I think he's a better friend and not just to me, I've seen how he has maintained relationships with so many people from the film industry and it's tough."

      He further added, "As I'm growing older, I am getting tired of being that polite person and your world starts narrowing down to fewer people in life because it's easier. But Karan's not like that, you have a problem even at three in the morning, you want to show him what to wear at the airport. you want to take his advice on a movie, you want to take his advice on a controversy or anything you know he always has the right advice to give you."

      In the same interview, Ranbir also took a hilarious jibe at Karan's fashion taste and said that Karan is currently going through a mid-life crisis currently and his style had become too hip-hop.

      With respect to work, Ranbir will next be seen in YRF's Shamshera, which is slated to be released in the theatres on July 22, 2022.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 15:02 [IST]
