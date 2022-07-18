Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Take His Kid To This Special Place; Drops A Hint About Having Twins With Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is ecstatic about welcoming a new member to his family- his kid. Recently, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram and since then, Ranbir is often being asked about embracing parenthood.

Recently, while speaking to Film Companion during the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera, Ranbir said that the national reserve of Maasai Mara has become a 'baayein haath ka khel' for him, and he is keen to take his child to the special place.

Speaking about Maasai Mara, Ranbir said that people have to prepare themselves before visiting the place, as there is no internet or television. One has to be in the middle of the jungle, and he/she might feel like an alien.

He further said, "You're going to wake up at 4:30 in the morning everyday. You're just going to have a coffee or a tea if you want, and you're going to drive for four hours. There's going to be a lot of this while you're driving (mimics a shaky journey), but while all this is happening, the breeze is beautiful, you're in nature."

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor को होंगे Twins ? Check out | FilmiBeat

"You're seeing wild animals wake up, wild animals who've just made some killing, who are eating their food, who are going to sleep. There are animals who are alert, thinking that there's a predator who's going to come... There is tension, there is beauty. It's just everything. It's what life is, you just experience it. I can't wait to take my child to Maasai Mara. I cannot wait," asserted Ranbir.

Well, we cannot wait to see Ranbir and Alia's picture with their bundle of joy from Maasai Mara. Those who are not aware, Ranbir proposed to Alia in Maasai Mara. The Raazi actress spoke about his proposal during her stint at Koffee With Karan 7.

In the same interview, when Ranbir was asked to play a game of two truths and a lie, he said, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work."

Many netizens felt that he simply dropped a hint about having twins.

A netizen wrote, "Long break from work looks a lie as he has just returned. He has 2 more movies after Brahmastra (Animal and Luv Ranjan's Romcom). Moreover Brahmastra 2 & 3 also in line."

With respect to work, Shamshera will arrive in theatres on July 22, 2022.