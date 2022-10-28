Randeep Hooda Makes His Relationship With Lin Laishram Insta Official; Fan Says 'Ab Toh Shadi Kar Lo'

Since a long time, there have been rumours doing the rounds that Randeep Hooda is in a relationship with actress Lin Laishram. Laishram who hails from Manipur, is a successful model and has worked in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom and Rangoon.

On the occasion of Diwali this year, the Sarbjit actor took to his Instagram handle to drop a couple of pictures with his rumoured girlfriend. In the clicks, Randeep and Laishram are seen clad in traditional best attire and posing for a picture with their pooch photobombing them. In another set of pictures, Randeep's parents also struck similar poses with diya in their hands.

Randeep captioned his clicks as, "Love and light to all around the world 🪔✨

#happydiwali #diwali2022."

Have a look at the post

Meanwhile, netizens dropped a bunch of comments on his post. One of them wrote, "bhai ye bhabhi hai kya?" Another Instagram user commented, "ab toh shadi kar lo." Another fan wrote, "Looking beautiful and cute both of you... God bless you both," said a fan in the comments section. One of them pulled Randeep's leg and commented, "Nice bhai sahab!"

Rumours about Randeep and Lin being a couple first surfaced in 2021 when Randeep dropped a cute birthday wish for her that read, "Keep smiling in the sun.. always Happy Birthday @linlaishram."

Later a leading tabloid reported that Randeep and Lin are living together, and their alleged relationship is no longer a secret to their friends. However, the alleged lovebirds refrained from commenting on the same.

Prior to his rumoured relationship with Lin Laishram, Randeep Hooda was previously dating actress Neetu Chandra. However, they soon broke up.

Later in an interview with a leading daily, the Highway actor opened up on his split with Neetu and said, "Sometimes you have to make sacrifices for a bigger goal. It is not the end of the road for me and I may find solace again in my personal relationships. Right now my life consists of only my make-up, sets and characters."

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will next be seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Based on the life of late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the upcoming film will also marks Randeep's first stint as a director.