      Randhir Kapoor On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Chintu Should Have Been Here, We Are Missing Him More

      The day has finally arrived when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be declared as husband and wife. The couple will getting married today in the presence of their close family members and few friends from the industry at the groom's Bandra apartment Vastu in Mumbai.

      While it's a joyous moment for the Kapoors and Bhatts, they are also missing Ranbir Kapoor's late father Rishi Kapoor. In a chat with a leading tabloid, Ranbir's uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor spoke about his wedding with Alia Bhatt.

      He said, "We are all so happy that they are getting married today. It is a very happy and joyous moment for us. To be honest, everyone is emotional today as well."

      "It is a big day for the family, and Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia are starting this new chapter," the publication quoted the actor as saying.

      Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had paid a special tribute to her late husband with a mehendi design on her palm which had Rishi's name written on it. According to reports, she had also got teary-eyed at Ranbir-Alia's mehendi ceremony yesterday as she was terribly missing him. Before the pre-wedding festivities, Neetu had also posted an old picture from her engagement with Rishi Kapoor.

      The legendary actor had breathed his last on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. His swansong Sharmaji Namkeen released on OTT platform a few weeks ago.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 16:52 [IST]
      X