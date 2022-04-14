Randhir Kapoor On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Chintu Should Have Been Here, We Are Missing Him More

The
day
has
finally
arrived
when
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt
will
be
declared
as
husband
and
wife.
The
couple
will
getting
married
today
in
the
presence
of
their
close
family
members
and
few
friends
from
the
industry
at
the
groom's
Bandra
apartment
Vastu
in
Mumbai.
While
it's
a
joyous
moment
for
the
Kapoors
and
Bhatts,
they
are
also
missing
Ranbir
Kapoor's
late
father
Rishi
Kapoor.
In
a
chat
with
a
leading
tabloid,
Ranbir's
uncle
and
veteran
actor
Randhir
Kapoor
spoke
about
his
wedding
with
Alia
Bhatt.
He
said,
"We
are
all
so
happy
that
they
are
getting
married
today.
It
is
a
very
happy
and
joyous
moment
for
us.
To
be
honest,
everyone
is
emotional
today
as
well."
"It
is
a
big
day
for
the
family,
and
Chintu
should
have
been
here.
We
miss
him
every
day,
but
today
we
are
missing
him
more.
But
life
goes
on.
It
is
nice
to
see
Ranbir
and
Alia
are
starting
this
new
chapter,"
the
publication
quoted
the
actor
as
saying.
Earlier,
Neetu
Kapoor
had
paid
a
special
tribute
to
her
late
husband
with
a
mehendi
design
on
her
palm
which
had
Rishi's
name
written
on
it.
According
to
reports,
she
had
also
got
teary-eyed
at
Ranbir-Alia's
mehendi
ceremony
yesterday
as
she
was
terribly
missing
him.
Before
the
pre-wedding
festivities,
Neetu
had
also
posted
an
old
picture
from
her
engagement
with
Rishi
Kapoor.