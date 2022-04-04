Randhir Kapoor Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Rumoured April Wedding At The Kapoor's House!

It's not the first time when the wedding rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have gripped B-town. From the last two years, many times it was speculated that Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot. Now, buzz is strong that Ranbir and Alia are planning to get married in the second week of April in Kapoor family's ancestral home, RK House in Chembur, Mumbai.

Neither Alia nor Ranbir has confirmed anything about their wedding. But when Randhir Kapoor was asked about the same, he said that he has not been informed about Ranbir's wedding yet.

He told Hindustan Times, "I'm not in Mumbai right now, and I haven't heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me."

When celebrity mehendi artiste Veena Nagda, who shares a great rapport with the Kapoors, as well as Alia Bhatt, was asked about the same, she told the media portal that nobody has contacted her yet.

"I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of wedding from her either. If the wedding is indeed happening this month, then it's really going to be a short notice for me," added Nagda.

It is to be seen if the buzz will turn out to be true.

With respect to work, Alia is on cloud nine, as her last two releases- Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR have received tremendous response from audience. She and Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated to be released in theatres on September 9, 2022. The film also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.