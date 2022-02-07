Rani Mukerji Remembers Lata Mangeshkar; 'Every Actor Dreamt Of Lip-Syncing To Her Voice'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday (February 6) due to multiple organ complications at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. She was 92. As soon as the news of his passing away surfaced on social media, celebrities and people across the nation penned heartfelt tributes in memory of the singer.

Actress Rani Mukerji also reminisced her fond memories of Lata Mangeshkar. Calling her an insitution, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star called it the end of an era. She said that while the singer is no more, her voice is immortal and will stay with everyone forever.

Saira Banu Recalls Lata Mangeshkar's Last Meeting With Dilip Kumar; 'It Was Very Special, Almost Magical'

Rani said that Lataji was truly gifted and blessed. Emphasizing on how people would often say that goddess Saraswati resides in her voice, Rani said that it is a coincidence that she left us one after Basant Panchami. The actress said that Lata Mangeshkar's passing away has left a big void in all lives as India has lost its nightingale.

Lata Mangeshkar's Doctor Says Singer Developed A Special Bond With His Daughter; 'She Would Often Video Chat'

She added, "She is and always will be remembered as one of the most integral people in the history of Indian cinema. Every actor past and present dreamt of lip-syncing to her voice and in my career, I had the good fortune of being able to do that in my film Mujhse Dosti Karoge. I will always cherish the memories I have of meeting her and getting her blessings through my career, she was kindhearted and always exuded warmth, there was truly an aura around her, and when we met she greeted us with so much love."

"We as an industry can now celebrate her life and thank her for the countless memories and songs Lata Mangeshkar has left us with. Rest in peace Lataji....... Love you," the actress signed off.

Workwise, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Her upcoming project is Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.