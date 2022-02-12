Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Share Steamy Kiss As The Former Praises Her Act In Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone is currently winning several laurels for her sensitive performance as Alisha from the movie Gehraiyaan. The film was released yesterday (February 11) and since then has got everyone raving about it. Amidst this, Deepika has found her biggest cheerleader in her husband Ranveer Singh who shared a delightful post praising his wife's act in the movie. However, the highlight of the picture was that the couple can be seen sharing a steamy kiss in the same.

Talking about the same, the picture has Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share a passionate kiss by the beachside. Presumably, the picture might have been taken during the couple's secret getaway to a beachy location on the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress' birthday on January 5. Along with the same, Ranveer praised his wife's performance in the movie, giving a twist to Gehraiyaan's song 'Doobey' in his caption.

The Gully Boy actor wrote, "Doobey...Haan Doobey. Ek Dooje Mein Yahaan. Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime. What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! ... at your consummate and peerless best in this one. You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan." Take a look at the post.

Celebrities like Zareen Khan, Varun Sharma, Shalmali Kholgade, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Anusha Dandekar and Zoya Akhtar also showered some love on the post. Their 'DeepVeer' fans were also all praises for the picture in the comment section. Earlier, the Ladies VS Ricky Bahl actor had shared a fun video wherein he and Deepika Padukone can be seen grooving to Gehraiyaan's song 'Beqaaboo' during their car drive. He also shared a selfie of himself on his Instagram stories with the Gehraiyaan title track playing in the background.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Deepika Padukone revealed how she is now able to make bolder choices when it comes to her movies since her husband Ranveer Singh is a huge support system for her. The Piku actress had said, "I think because I have a cheerleader in him, I am able to make bolder choices. I feel the same, but I am less expressive." Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.