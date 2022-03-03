Ranveer Singh Announces Jayeshbhai Jordaar Release Date In A Quirky Video, Film To Release On May 13

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar had been in the buzz right since its inception and now the actor has finally announced the release date of the same. Ranveer took to his social media handle to share a quirky video wherein he revealed the release date in his own fun and energetic avatar. The movie is all set to be released on May 13, 2022.

Talking about the same, Ranveer Singh can be seen telling in Hindi that the audience has seen several heroes in their lifetime. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor can be seen as a gun hero, serpent hero, wealthy hero, dancing hero, police hero, gangster hero, hero riding a horse, superhero, outer space hero, hero with a double role, No 1 hero. The actor then adds that despite the audience having seen all these kinds of heroes, they still haven't seen a hero who is different from all these people in 'Herogiri.'

Ranveer Singh: Would Feel Bored Or Jaded If I Were To Do The Same Thing Over And Over Again

Ranveer Singh then announces the hero as 'Jayeshbhai' and reveals his work to be 'Jordaar.' The Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela actor also reveals that the movie has been penned and directed by Divyang Thakkar and has been produced by Maneesh Sharma. Take a look at his post.

The video also shows the release date of Jayeshbhai Jordaar to be May 13, 2022. Ranveer Singh captioned the post stating, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI...Aur Kaam Hai JORDAAR. Check out the date announcement video. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May." The movie has been bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey.

Ranveer Singh On Doing More Family Movies: I've Become Family-Oriented As A Person

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh had spoken about the script of Jayeshbhai Jordaar which he revealed had made him laugh and cry at the same time. The Gully Boy actor had said, "I did cry but was even laughing. There's a very noble purpose in the film, that's so pertinent in our times. The script is just a miracle. The closest reference that I can give you is a Raju Hirani film - how they have a social message but in the garb of entertainment - making you laugh and cry."