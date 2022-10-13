Ranveer Singh Aspires To Be Like His ‘Idol’ Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Main bachpan se…’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was facilitated with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2022 award in Mumbai. During the event, Singh dedicated his award to his idol, Amitabh Bachchan, and revealed that he always wanted to be like him. Besides Ranveer, actress Kiara Advani was also honoured with an award at the event.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, has never stopped working. He is an inspiration to many in the film industry. Accepting the award, Ranveer Singh called himself "a proud Maharashtrian". Praising Bachchan, Ranveer then told Nana Patekar, who was present on the stage, saying, "Nana ji aaj aapke mitra aur mere idol Amitabh Bachchan ka happy birthday hai (Nanaji, today is the birthday of your friend and my idol Amitabh Bachchan). Happy 80th birthday to my idol Mr Amitabh Bachchan to whom I dedicate this award today."

"Main bachpan se Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha, aaj bhi Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta hoon aur aage bhi jaake Amitabh Bachchan banna chahunga. Matlab 80 ke umar mein bhi lage hain, bas acting kar rahe hain (I wanted to become Amitabh Bachchan from my childhood, today also I want that and would want to become him in future. He is still going on at the age of 80, he's still acting)," Hindustan Times quoted the actor. Watch the video here

The actor recently penned down his admiration for Big B in an article for India Today . "Let's just say that the chambers of my heart are walled with posters of him. I say unequivocally that he's my greatest idol, a deity I have revered. It was my grandmother who ushered me into the fantastic world of Amitabh Bachchan and his artistry. She'd feed me her special home-cooked Sindhi delicacy sael bread whilst playing VHS after VHS of Amitabh Bachchan movies. And she would emphatically tell me, 'One day you have to grow up and be like him!'" he said in the article.

Ranveer also showed his love for actor Nana Patekar, who was at the event, by touching his feet. He also took his blessings, kissed him on his cheeks and gave Nana a tight hug.

On the work front, the actor has several films in the pipeline, including Rohit Shetty's next Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, which is slated for a Christmas release. He also has Dharma Productions' Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, which will release on February 11, 2023.