Ranveer Singh Enjoys Premier League With Bella Hadid In London, Calls Her 'My Beautiful, Gracious Friend'

Ranveer Singh, who is known to be a football fan, is currently in London to attend the English Premier League in the United Kingdom. A fan account revealed that the actor was spotted with model Bella Hadid and YouTuber Chunkz. Soon after the picture went viral, Ranveer also took to his Instagram account sharing glimpses from his visit to London.

In the photo shared by fan accounts, Bella can be seen making a victory sign with her hand while Ranveer poses next to her with YouTuber Chunkz. Meanwhile, the Bollywood star also shared priceless pictures from his exciting day at the stadium with Bella. One pic shows him posing with a jersey while another shows him overlooking the stadium.

Ranveer captioned the post as, "Full power! Great to see the Gunners firing at the magnificent Emirates Stadium #coyg #gunners Along with my beautiful friend, cheering loud & proud, reppin' the red & white..the very gracious @bellahadid @arsenal @lcfc @premierleague @plforindia #ARSLEI."

While Bella sported a casual look with black leather pants and a black hoodie underneath a football jersey, Ranveer sported a three-piece grey suit, paired with a grey overcoat for the cold weather. The Ram Leela star completed his look with sunglasses and a top hat. Take a look at the picture,

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Kabir Khan's film 83. He has several upcoming releases lined up including Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, followed by Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.