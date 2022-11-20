Ranveer Singh Honours His Parents As He Receives The Superstar Of The Decade Award

Celebrities, like most people, owe a majority of their achievements to their parents. Their love and support for their craft are what made them the celebs we all know and love. Whenever a celebrity receives an award, they are sure to add the names of their parents to the list of people they wish to thank for their achievement. However, Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh recently went a step further by specially dedicating his Superstar Of The Decade Award to his parents and acknowledging the struggles they faced to support his passion.

On November 19, the Filmfare Achievers Awards Middle East ceremony was held in Dubai. In the event, for his spectacular performances in the last decade, Ranveer Singh was given the Superstar of The Decade. On the announcement, the Padmaavat star got up on a table and thanked the audience. He danced to the tunes of his 2015 film Bajirao Mastani's iconic song 'Malhari'.

Ranveer then got down and in a sweet gesture, touched the feet of his parents, Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani. He then went on the stage to receive his award. He thanked his audience worldwide and said, "Sabse zyaada shukriya aapka. 12 saal se mujhe inta pyaar aur itni izzat de rahe hai aap, I love you all.(Many many thanks to you all who have been giving me so much love and respect for 12 years.)" He added, "Meri maa baithi hai. Maa Kasam, marte dum tak aapka manoranja karta rahoonga.(My mother is here. I swear on her that I will keep entertaining you till my last breath.)"

Ranveer then turned everyone's attention to his mom, who was crying in happiness for her son's achievement. Ranveer said, "Mummy, 12 saal pehle bhi ro rahi thi, ab bhi ro rahi hai!! Please tell me yeh Khushi kea aansu hai. Tereko dekh kar main bhi ro dunga, bas kar.(Mummy, you were crying 12 years ago, you are crying again today!!! Purse may tissue hai na? Please tell me these are tears of joy. Please stop or else I will start crying as well. (You have tissue in the purse, right?)"

Ranveer also thanked his father by sharing how he supported him in pursuing his dreams. He said, "The portfolio quotation came for Rs. 50,000. They promised it will be a good one, with a big photographer. I told my dad, 'Papa, that Rs. 50,000 portfolio is very expensive.' He said, 'Son, don't worry, your father is here.'" Unfortunately, Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone couldn't be a part of the momentous occasion as she had to shoot with Hrithik Roshan for the Sidharth Aanand film Fighter.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will appear next in Rohit Shetty's period comedy Cirkus in which he will star alongside Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

