Ranveer Singh Is Open To Doing South Films; Says 'It Would Be An Exciting New Challenge'

Ranveer Singh in his recent interaction with an entertainment portal shared that he would love to work with the filmmakers from the South industry. While the actor admitted that the process would be difficult for him, it would be exciting for him to take it up as a new challenge.

The Padmaavat actor told Film Companion, "I think it would be very difficult. My wife Deepika (Padukone) is now doing a multi-lingual film. She comes back and tells me about the process and how it's not the easiest thing. I never say never and I'm most certainly open to the possibilities. I think it would be quite exciting because I always relish a new challenge." For the unversed, Deepika is collaborating with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan for Nag Ashwin's upcoming pan India film.

Ranveer continued, "I know Hindi and English. But to act in a different language altogether is almost many steps ahead of just imbibing an accent. I think it would be tremendously exciting. I find so many filmmakers who work in Telugu, Tamil and even Malayalam cinema very exciting. I love their movies. And I would love to work with them and if it means picking up a new language, I'd totally be up for it.

The actor revealed that he is fascinated with linguistics and added, "The different sounds, sentence structures, meanings and the emphasis - everything is different in every language and I'm very inclined to linguistics. So I think it would be an exciting new challenge."

Ranveer said that he has been watching south films for years and revealed that he is thoroughly excited for RRR as SS Rajamouli is one of his favourite directors. "I love his movies and his crazy ideas."

He further continued, "I'm also thrilled that I am going to be collaborating with Shankar, a titan of Tamil cinema. He has these crazy wild canvases and just the thought that I'm going to be a part of Shankar's canvas makes my hair stand. I love his storytelling and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with him."

Ranveer said that he has grown up watching Mani Ratnam's movies and revealed that he loves Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's work. He said that Magadheera, Super Deluxe, Mahanati and Kumbalangi Nights are some of the films that he caught up in the last two-three years have resonated with him.

Speaking about Bollywood, Ranveer recently starred in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83.