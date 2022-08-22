Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Row: Actor Seeks 2-Week Extension After Mumbai Police Summons Him

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently stirred a controversy when he bared it all for a photoshoot for an international magazine. While some lauded the actor for his 'bold' move, there were a few who slammed the pictures and claimed that it was against the dignity of women and small children.

A FIR was also filed against the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor on a complaint by a Mumbai-based lawyer claiming that he has crossed all limits of a cultured and gentlemen person with his viral pictures.

A case was registered against the Bollywood star under sections 292 (dealing with publishing obscene material), 293 (selling obscene objects to young person) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (publishing sexually explicit material).

Following this complaint, Ranveer was summoned to appear before the police on August 22 to record his statement over his nude photoshoot controversy. However, the latest development on this is that actor has written a letter to the authorities and requested for a two-week extension as he won't be able to appear before them on the scheduled date.

A tweet by ANI read, "Nude photoshoot controversy | Chembur police station had summoned actor Ranveer Singh asking him to appear tomorrow. The actor has sought 2 weeks time to appear, now fresh summons will be sent by Chembur police after fixing a new date: Mumbai Police."

Meanwhile, many celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Vidya Balan backed him amid the photoshoot controversy.

With regards to work, Ranveer Singh has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.