Ranveer Singh On Deepika Padukone Joining Cannes Jury: She Makes Me Glow With Pride

In her career spanning a decade and a half, Deepika Padukone has touched several milestones both on as well as off screen. The actress recently added one more achievement to her list when she made it to the jury of the upcoming prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Not just her fans, even her actor-husband Ranveer Singh is thrilled with this news. In his recent interview with film critic-journalist Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, the 83 actor said that he broke into a dance when he came to know about Deepika's latest accomplishment.

Ranveer said, "I am so happy I had to break out into a dance. I was like 'waah yaar, people want you to be the person who decides which is the better film.' That's huge."

He further joked, "I mean I thought to myself 'yaar, mera kabhi number aayega kya. Mujhe kabhi bithayenge kya jury-vury pe? Aaj tak kisi ne bulaya nahi hai, kisi jury pe, ki aap decide karo kiska better hai performance (will it ever happen to me? Will they ever make me be part of a jury. No one has ever invited me, on any jury, that you decide whose performance was better)."

The Simmba actor was all praise for his lady love and said that he is very proud of her achievements, adding that he is her designated cheerleader. He further told the interviewer that he admires Deepika and believes that nobody deserves it more that her because of her sincerity and hard work.

Ranveer said, "But Cannes I mean, like that's huge. Baby is deciding from the best films in the world at the time- which is the better one. It's so crazy. I was like 'wow, this is just too amazing.' I am very proud of everything that she achieves. Every time, I am her designated cheerleader. Whether it's Time magazine, or it's Cannes, or she does stuff that is just unprecedented for mainstream leading women from Indian cinema. And she's forging her own path in that sense, and that's something to be extremely proud of as her partner."

He continued, "I hugely admire her, and I think nobody deserves it more than her because she is just so sincere in everything that she does, and she works so hard, and she deserves every bit of it, and I am extremely proud of her. She makes me glow with pride."

Workwise, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.