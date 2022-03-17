    For Quick Alerts
      Ranveer Singh On Defeating Deepika Padukone In Badminton: It Has Been 10 Years And I Am Yet To Beat Her

      It's known to all that actor Ranveer Singh shares great rapport with his in-laws. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Ranveer Singh opened up about spending quality time with Deepika Padukone's parents and said that badminton is one of the activities that he often gets indulged in at their place.

      He told Hindustan Times, "Let me tell you, Prakash Padukone, my father-in-law, he's still got it. Whenever he picks up a badminton racquet, he puts on a show. He'll stand in one place and make you run the entire court. Then sometimes, when he is in the mood, he will start doing these trick shots, which would blow your mind."

      Ranveer went on to add that his father-in-law has saint-like energy. He is an absolute legend and the kind of wisdom about life and values that he shares with him as his kid, is invaluable. The Gunday actor went on to add that he really treasures all the life lessons that Prakash Padukone teaches him.

      In the same interview, he also admitted that he has never managed to defeat his wife in badminton. He jokingly said that Deepika kicks his butt in badminton.

      "I don't think I have beaten her ever. We started dating in 2012. It's been 10 years and I am yet to beat her. And it's not for lack of trying. I am running around sweating. There was a time when she used to beat me under 5 or 10 points. Now I have gotten to 15-16. So, I am getting there but still unable to beat her," said Singh.

      Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018.

      Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:55 [IST]
      X