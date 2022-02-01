Ranveer Singh On Doing More Family Movies: I've Become Family-Oriented As A Person

Ranveer Singh has had a versatile filmography in his glorious film career but his upcoming line-up of movies are touted to be true blue family movies. The actor will be seen in movies like Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that are said to be films enjoyed with one's family and close ones. In his recent media interaction, Ranveer revealed the real reason behind him focusing on family films for now.

Ranveer Singh was quipped on why he is not doing more action films like his contemporaries or is not choosing any intense roles like his previous movies like Bajirao Mastani or Padmaavat. Speaking to Mid-Day, Ranveer Singh replied, "I'm going through a phase where I want to focus my energies on telling stories that can be received seamlessly by the widest spectrum of audience." The Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela actor further said that he is wanting to do movies that he can enjoy with his own family.

Deepika Padukone Reveals How She And Ranveer Singh Disconnected From Each Other As Actors After Padmaavat

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor went on to say, "I have become more family-oriented as a person, as the years have gone by. I've realised that my circle has become smaller. Right now, I cherish the films that I can watch with my in-laws, parents, and kids in the family."

Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone Says Her Husband Ranveer Singh Is Most Excited For The Movie

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is known to submerge himself completely into a character, especially an intense one. Recently his wife Deepika Padukone who is promoting her movie Gehraiyaan spoke on how she and Ranveer disconnected themselves after wrapping up their movie Padmaavat. The two essayed the roles of Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji respectively.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress said, "He's (Ranveer Singh) always been supportive of my work and it's actually a bit strange because when we met, we were doing films together and then, his first film post-Padmaavat was actually Gully Boy. So it felt different for me to be like 'Okay, now you're doing a film and I'm not in it and then, I had a release in which he wasn't there. So it took some time to get used to that because our first interaction with each other was as co-stars. It took us a while to disconnect from that and be able to understand each other as actors, without being in that film."