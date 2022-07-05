Ranveer Singh On Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: It's Everything That You Love About Karan Johar's Films

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space again in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks Karan's return to direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

In a recent interaction with a news portal, Ranveer Singh opened up on this much anticipated romantic drama which also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

While speaking with Bollywoodlife, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani a quintessential Karan Johar film who has all the elements that the audience loves about his entertainers.

The news portal quoted Ranveer as saying, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a quintessential Karan Johar movie, it's vintage Karan Johar, everything that you love about his films - the songs, the glamour, the good-looking leads, the family dynamics, the pulpy drama, the humour, the romance, it's all packed in there; every trope you've seen in Karan Johar movies, his brand of cinema you have loved - all there."

The film hit the shooting floors in August last year and we have already got a glimpse of some of Ranveer and Alia's BTS pictures from the sets.

Previously, while speaking at ABP Networks Ideas of India Summit, Karan Johar had said that he is tapping into the quintessential Bollywood movie genre with this Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer.

The filmmaker had said, "We are all trying very hard to break the mould, to tear the envelope, and cross cinematic boundaries as filmmakers. But then we also have forgotten that there was an innocence and purity to what we are known as... the quintessential Bollywood, which has its heart on its sleeve, songs, it has dance for no reason, theatrics and drama that don't seem real. I was like, let's do it again."

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, besides Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline.