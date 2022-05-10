Ranveer Singh On Yash-Starrer KGF 2: I Watch Such Films At Night Alone In Bed And End Up Clapping

Actor Ranveer Singh who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, said that he loves films like KGF 2 and Magadheera, and even though he does not watch it with audience, he always roots for such films, because he simply loves them.

"When I watched KGF: Chapter 2, I was like wow. Rocking Star Yash..woohoo. Throughout the movie, I was like, 'Kill him Yash, kill him.' I loved that kind of cinema. It's my first love. Whether it's Magadheera or KGF, I watch such films at night alone in bed and end up clapping. In spite of not watching with an audience, I am still hooting and cheering. Such is my love for that kind of cinema," said Singh while speaking to Film Companion.

Yash-starrer KGF 2 has taken the entire nation by storm. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, in the same interview, the actor also opened up about the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and said that owing to his massive contribution, entertainment industry is what it is.

"He is the king for a reason. I was joking the other day in his presence, I was telling a third person and I was like he won't say it himself but inhone jo mall banaya hai usme hum apni choti dukan chala rahe hai. Such is his contribution. He has made award shows, live shows, advertisements, film promotions... he is the benchmark and the norm," said the Simmba actor.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in YRF's Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham and Ranveer's actress-wife Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.