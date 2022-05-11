ranveer-singh-pins-blame-on-this-reason-for-83-s-box-office-failure

It was indeed unfortunate that despite receiving rave reviews from film critics and moviegoers, Kabir Khan's 83 could not perform well in theatres. The reason behind the film's poor performance at the box office was none other than the ongoing pandemic. Those who are not aware, when 83 arrived in theatres, COVID-19 cases were on a rise and owing to the same reason, many states were ordered to shutdown cinema halls. As expected, Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 had to suffer a major loss, as the film did not get a chance to run in the theatres for more than a week.

Speaking about the same to India Today, Ranveer said, "83 was criticized by the trade analysts for not having as much money as it was projected to make. I would like to establish that it still made around Rs 200 Crore in the middle of the third wave which is not bad at all. That many people went to watch it in spite of the third wave spreading like wildfire across the world. It was just a case of unfortunate timing."

He further said that it was a bad time to release the movie, but he is happy that the film received love from people who watched it.

He went on to add, "Perhaps it wasn't a profitable film in terms of just money, but I will tell you it is among my most loved films. There is unanimous love for this film."

With respect to work, Ranveer is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actress Shalini Pandey.

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film is slated to release on May 13.