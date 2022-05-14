ranveer-singh-reveals-if-he-and-deepika-padukone-get-affected-by-trolls

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood, there have been times when they found themselves at the receiving end of negative comments. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Ranveer was asked if he ever gets bothered about trolls, here's what the actor said...

He told ETimes, "So now when people throw shade or drop hate, I understand and sympathise with them. That is coming from a lack of something in them that they find the need to point out something negative."

He further said that it is just a reflection of them, and it's not about him or his wife.

"When that criticism comes it's so absolutely baseless that I don't even subscribe to the idea that it should be put forth let alone be affected by it," added Singh.

When asked if he feels an urge to clarify rubbish rumours around him, he said that as long as he knows the truth he does not care about what other people are thinking or writing about him.

He further said that he sleeps at night knowing that he operates from a genuine, honest and good place in his heart.

"I am a good person and I do good upon others as much as I can, and I know the same about my wife. People say there's the truth and then there are different perspectives. At the end of the day I know my truth. So how can I be worried at all. Even my fingers have gotten used to scrolling over the hate and find the love messages that I get. Because it's baseless, I don't subscribe to it, and it does absolutely nothing to me. It's means absolutely nothing. I'm the least bit affected by it," concluded Ranveer.

With respect to work, his latest release Jayeshbhai Jordaar is currently running in theatres and unfortunately, the film has not received very positive response from critics and moviegoers.