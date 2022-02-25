Ranveer Singh Reveals Why He Will Remain Indebted To Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Lifelong

Ranveer Singh was recently all praise for celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who turned a year older on Thursday (February 24, 2022). The actor-director duo had collaborated on successful films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat in the past.

Ranveer who had received rave reviews from the audience and the critics for his performances in all these three films, credited Bhansali for shaping him as the artiste that he has become today.

Elaborating on how the director helped him in pulling off versatile acts, the Gully Boy actor said, "Mr. Bhansali is somebody who has shaped me as an artist more than any other creative collaborator in my entire life. I used to approach acting a certain way - I used to think 'mujhe sab pata hai, I know everything' but Mr. Bhansali stripped down my constructs. He broke me down and he made me into ash, so that I could rise from the ashes be reborn as the artist that I've grown into today. I'm indebted to him lifelong for that."

The Bollywood star said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali expanded his bandwith as an artist, his range and overhauled his understanding of the craft of acting. He expressed his gratitude towards the filmmaker for his contribution towards shaping his craft and said that as a director, Bhansali has these wild ideas about what to do in a scene, about the characters and about the choices.

He also spoke about how Sanjay Leela Bhansali's maverick direction helped him in delivering his career-best landmark performances and added, "We work well together because I'm up to explore those wild ideas of his. We keep playing off each other and coming up with new ideas and different ways to do scenes, enact scenes differently, block it differently, stage it uniquely - he's basically just found somebody who's game for any wild idea that may strike him. He truly creates with freedom and that's what I love about him."

Speaking about films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest outing Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt released in theatres today. The period drama is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'.