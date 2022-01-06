Ranveer Singh's 83 To Drop On OTT Or Satellite Only After 8 Weeks After Release Date

From
fans
to
critics,
almost
everyone
heaped
praises
on
filmmaker
Kabir
Khan's
latest
sports
drama
'83'.
The
makers
and
producers
of
83' successfully
made
the
audience
relive
the
greatest
victory
ever
seen
in
the
history
of
Indian
sports
in
a
massive
theatrical
experience.
A
source
close
to
the
production
houses
have
now
stated
that
the
film
will
be
released
on
an
OTT
platform
only
post
8
weeks
of
the
theatrical
release,
as
the
film
is
still
thriving
in
regions
where
theatres
are
open.
Source
close
to
film
says,
"it's
a
business
decision
and
the
film
continues
to
attract
cinema
goers
to
come
and
watch
it
for
a
theatrical
experience
that
the
film
is
made
for
in
the
regions
where
ever
the
film
is
still
running
and
theatre
are
open.
Hence
the
push
from
4
to
8
weeks
for
OTT
drop."