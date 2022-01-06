Ranveer Singh's 83 To Drop On OTT Or Satellite Only After 8 Weeks After Release Date

From fans to critics, almost everyone heaped praises on filmmaker Kabir Khan's latest sports drama '83'. The makers and producers of 83' successfully made the audience relive the greatest victory ever seen in the history of Indian sports in a massive theatrical experience.

A source close to the production houses have now stated that the film will be released on an OTT platform only post 8 weeks of the theatrical release, as the film is still thriving in regions where theatres are open.

Source close to film says, "it's a business decision and the film continues to attract cinema goers to come and watch it for a theatrical experience that the film is made for in the regions where ever the film is still running and theatre are open. Hence the push from 4 to 8 weeks for OTT drop."

83' had hit the theatres on Christmas Eve this year, opening up to a massive buzz and praises from the audience.