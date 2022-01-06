Ranveer Singh's Birthday Wish For Wife Deepika Padukone Has A 'Gehraiyaan' Twist

Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday yesterday (January 5). While fans flooded social media with some warm wishes for the actress, her doting husband and actor Ranveer Singh also took to his social media handle to wish his wife. Not only this, but the actor's post also had an amusing connection to Deepika's upcoming movie Gehraiyaan.

Talking about the same, Ranveer Singh shared a delightful picture of Deepika Padukone enjoying a swim on the beach. The picture showcases the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress' backside and has a stunning view of the sea and the sky. Ranveer had an epic caption to go with the same.

The Gully Boy actor captioned the post stating, "My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday! @deepikapadukone" along with a red-pink emoji, laughing and an evil eye emoji. Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday also reacted to the same stating, "Love It." By the look of the same, it also seems like Ranveer Singh had whisked his wife to a secret getaway to ring on her birthday. Take a look at his post.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone unveiled some new posters from her movie Gehraiyaan. The Happy New Year actress also shared a new release date of the movie which is February 11. The movie will be released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. It will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The Shakun Batra directorial is touted to be based on complex human relationships.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ranveer Singh revealed that his wife Deepika Padukone gets to see a new person in him within every 6 months. This is because the Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor is known for immersing himself in every character that he is essaying. Talking to Etimes, Ranveer said, "My entire vibration that I exude, changes with the new character that I get into. My wife Deepika is very patient with me. She does lovingly complain that she gets to see a new human being every 6-8 months. I joke with her back that variety is the spice of life, at least she isn't getting bored with the same kind of person." On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika were seen together in the movie 83.