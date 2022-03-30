ranveer-singh-says-every-day-of-his-life-is-like-a-dream

Recently, actor Ranveer Singh marked his presence at the Expo 2020 Dubai. He was representing the Indian entertainment industry at the expo as a part of the Media & Entertainment fortnight, and joined Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, for a discussion on The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry.

While Anurag asked Ranveer how he is so energetic all the time, the actor said, "Hamare Hindi film mein kehte hain, 'hero aa gaya'. Mujhe woh hero banna tha. Meri zindagi bhar ka sapna pura ho gaya. Now, every day of my life is like a dream. It's so surreal."

He further said that it's an honour for him to represent his country as the face of Indian entertainment at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

"That gratitude is that dynamo inside me. Main jo bhi karta hoon, pure josh ke saath karta hoon. No half measures. All in," added the Bajirao Mastani actor.

During the same conversation, he also boasted about director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom he has done three films- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

He said that it is no secret that the films he has done with Mr Bhansali constitute the pillars of his career. He further said that the maverick director honed him as an artiste over the three films that he has done with him.

"The thing with Mr Bhansali is that he really pushes you. He pushes you beyond your boundaries, beyond your limits... and it is only beyond your comfort zone that growth actually happens. He revealed to me what I am capable of. While it is extremely challenging and testing, when you come out of it, it is as a much more evolved artiste," asserted Singh.

With respect to work, he was last seen in Kabir Khan's 83 and received immense praise for his work in the film.