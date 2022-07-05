ranveer-singh-says-he-learnt-konkani-so-that-deepika-padukone-cannot-turn-their-kids-against-him

Actor Ranveer Singh is one doting husband! Every time when he speaks about his actress-wife Deepika Padukone, he shows utmost respect and admiration towards her. Now, a recent video of Ranveer is going viral on social media, wherein he is seen revealing why he learnt Konkani and said laughingly that he does not want Deepika to turn their kids against him.

He was speaking at an event hosted by the Konkani community in Calfornia's San Jose.

He said, "I am in a position where I can understand all of Konkani seamlessly but there is a reason behind this, it's because when we do have children I don't want their mother to speak to them in Konkani about me without me understanding."

While interrupting Ranveer, Deepika said, "So he came up to me one day and said, 'You know baby I want to learn Konkani' and I was like 'Oh nice, that's really sweet'. Then it later came out in a conversation that it wasn't about him wanting to learn Konkani, he wanted to learn it so that I don't turn our kids against him."

Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018 in Italy in the presence of their families and close friends.

With respect to work, Ranveer was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, but the film tanked at the box office.

Deepika on the other hand, was last seen in Gehraiyaan, which released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. With respect to work, she will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and Prabhas-starrer Project K in her kitty.