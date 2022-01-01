Ranveer Singh Says His Toughest Critic Is Deepika Padukone And His Loveliest Cheerleader Is His Mother

Actor Ranveer Singh is elated to receive so much love and praise from his fans, as well as film critics, for his work in his latest release 83, wherein he plays Kapil Dev- former captain of Indian Cricket Team. In his recent tete-a-tete with a daily, when Ranveer was asked who is his toughest critic, without batting an eyelid, the actor took his wife Deepika Padukone's name.

He said, "I think my toughest critic is Deepika, and my loveliest cheerleader is my mum. It is my background and the journey that I have been on for the past decade that help me stay grounded."

Ranveer further said that he is very fortunate to have Deepika as his life partner, because she comes from a very simple background, and she is very protective about that simplicity and she infects him with that as well.

"She is a very simple and grounded girl. Her family is too, so that helps as well. And then me and my family, we never lose sight of the times when things were different. I was not this established professional," added Singh.

The Bajirao Mastani actor went on to add that he never forgets the place and space he is coming from and the times when he was trying to hustle as a struggler and to get his foot into the doors of the entertainment industry.

"It is so vividly etched in my heart and mind. I remember the kid who wanted to be an actor, and he miraculously became an actor. However, there was a time when I had none of this. The way my personal life is set up and my background contribute to me effectively being able to retain that simplicity and 'groundedness' in my core," asserted Ranveer.