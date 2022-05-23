Ranveer Singh Shares Hearty Laugh With ⁭Wife Deepika Padukone At Cannes Film Festival

From the last few days, actress Deepika Padukone has been enjoying the grandeur of the Cannes Film Festival and guess what? Her actor-husband Ranveer Singh has finally joined her at Cannes and their picture has been going viral on social media.

In the viral picture, Ranveer is seen sharing hearty laugh with Deepika and her co-jury member Rebecca Hall.

Interestingly, both Ranveer and Deepika are seen twinning in white and we are completely in awe of their stylish looks from Cannes.

Speaking of stylish looks, Deepika has left her fans stunned with her sartorial choices. In the last few days, she has put her best fashion foot forward and her each and every look left the fashion police impressed.

Interestingly, the Padmaavat actress is having the time of her life serving on the Cannes jury.

While speaking to Variety about the same, Deepika said, "They [the festival management] seem so convinced about why they made that decision. And it makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I've not given myself enough credit."

She further said, "And that's okay too, because, I don't want to be feeling like, like this huge achievement or whatever. If I've landed here today, without even realizing it, I must be doing something right. And therefore, I don't want to think too much about what led me to come here. What I want to do is actually continue on that journey, which is continue to be honest in the process, and then when moments like these have to happen, they'll happen anyway."

With respect to work, Deepika has several mega projects in her kitty- Pathaan, Fighter, Project-K, The Intern, etc.