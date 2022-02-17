Ranveer Singh Shares His Throwback Tribute Performance For Late Bappi Lahiri, Says 'Bappi Da Lives Forever'

The unfortunate demise of 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri has left a deep void in the Indian music fraternity. His fans and members of the entertainment industry poured in condolences on his passing away. Amidst this, actor Ranveer Singh took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of his throwback tribute performance for the legend at an award function.

The actor shared a delightful picture of him striking a cool pose while Bappi Lahiri can be seen singing away. Ranveer Singh then shared a video clip of his performance for the music maestro. Ranveer can be seen singing his popular track 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' along with Lahiri from the movie Gunday. The song that was crooned by Bappi Da is recreated by the duo on the stage while the crowd cheers on. Take a look at the same.

The next clip shows Ranveer Singh giving a heartwarming tribute to Bappi Lahiri wherein he calls the late singer a 'Bonafide Legend.' The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor says that at the age of 3 when everyone else learn to hold a pencil, Bappi Da learnt how to play the Tabla. Ranveer added that at the age of 11 when everyone else starts listening to music, Bappi Da started composing music. The actor went on to say that the 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' singer started working in the industry at the age of 19.

One could see some throwback visuals of Bappi Lahiri being flashed on the stage. Ranveer Singh then said that Bappi Da introduced a new genre of music in the industry and gave some unique beats into his track that were never heard before. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor thanks the 'I'm A Disco Dancer' singer for all the memories and music. The late singer also receives a standing ovation from the audience.

Lastly, Ranveer Singh shared a lovely picture with Bappi Lahiri. The 83 actor captioned the post stating, "Thank you for the music. Thank you for the memories. There never has been & never will be anyone like you. #BappiDa lives forever." Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15 at the age of 69. The cause of his death was revealed to be Obstructive Sleep Apnea.