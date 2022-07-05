Ranveer Singh Speaks Fluent Konkani At An Event In The US; Deepika Padukone Cheers For Him (VIDEO)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to drop major couple goals. After spending time apart in Madrid and London respectively, the power couple reunited in the US to spend some quality time with each other.

The duo attended an event organised by the Konkani-speaking community at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. While Deepika looked gorgeous in a pink kurta with golden details on it, her better-half Ranveer too sported an ethnic outfit.

The Padmaavat actress who was the chief guest at the event talked about speaking Kannada and Konkani. Later, her actor-husband Ranveer joined her briefly on the stage and even flaunted his Konkani-speaking skills. In a viral video, the Gully Boy actor is seen saying, "I am happy' in Konkani. As the room fills with loud cheer, Deepika too joins them and says, 'Well done'. Later, Ranveer says "Dev Bare Karu (May God bless you)" and leaves the stage.

Have a look at the video.

Besides this event, Ranveer and Deepika also attended Shankar Mahadevan's concert in California, US. The couple was accompanied by Deepika's parents- Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and her sister Anisha Padukone. For this outing, Deepika picked up a green suit while Ranveer looked dashing in a yellow kurta set.

We came across some videos where the Bollywood star couple is seen having a blast by dancing to the Dil Chahta Hai song, 'Koi Kahe'.

In another video, Shankar Mahadevan, Deepika Padukone and the crowd are seen singing 'Happy Birthday' song Ranveer Singh who turns a year older on July 6.

The crowd sang happy birthday to Ranveer at the event. 🎂



Deepika was singing along. His smile and gratitude ♥️🥺#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/GGzhrPUoOb — sera 🥑 (@ssuldier) July 3, 2022

Another fun video has Ranveer talking about his mother-in-law Ujjala Padukone and saying, "I was given strict instruction to not do this. I am so scared of my mother-in-law, you guys have no idea. She is sitting in the front row wagging her finger at me."

Speaking about films, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar.