Ranveer Singh Summoned By Mumbai Police Over His Nude Photoshoot: Read Details Inside

Ranveer Singh has been summoned by the Mumbai Police over his nude photoshoot. According to the latest reports, the Bollywood actor has been served a notice by the Mumbai police as his nude photoshoot for an international magazine caused a massive controversy. The sources suggest that Ranveer Singh will appear before the cops on August 22, Monday.

As per the reports published by Times Now, the cops had visited the actor's residence today (August 12, Friday) to serve him the notice. However, Ranveer Singh was not present at home. A member of the police investigation team had earlier confirmed that they have received official complaints from a person associated with an NGO and a woman lawyer, against the actor.

The latest reports suggest that an FIR has been filed against Ranveer Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. Ranveer has also been receiving severe backlash on social media for allegedly outraging the modesty of women.

To the unversed, Ranveer Singh set social media on fire last month with his special photoshoot for Paper Magazine. The versatile actor's photoshoot was a tribute to the '70s pop icon Burt Reynolds who had famously posed nude for an exclusive photoshoot for Cosmopolitan Magazine in 1972.

When it comes to his acting career, Ranveer Singh's last two releases, 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar had ended up delivering disappointing performances at the box office. The talented actor will be next seen in Cirkus, the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial. Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the upcoming Karan Johar project that marks his reunion with Alia Bhatt.