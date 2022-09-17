Ranvir Shorey's Father Krishan Dev Shorey Passes Away; Actor Says 'Lost My Greatest Source Of Inspiration'

Ranvir Shorey's father and filmmaker Krishan Dev Shorey passed away on Friday (September 16). He was 92. The actor took to social media to share this heartbreaking news with his fans. While writing about his father's demise, Ranvir mentioned that he has lost his 'great source of inspiration and protection.'

The Ek Tha Tiger actor posted a picture of his father smiling for the camera and captioned it as, "My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grand children. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection."

Meanwhile, many of Ranvir's friends and colleagues from the film industry dropped condolence messages under his post. Kay Kay Menon commented, "Heartfelt Condolences Ranvir! Aum Shanti! Sadgati! 🙏🙏." Gulshan Devaiah posted, "Hugs paaji." Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's comment read, "Deepest condolences brother. 🙏🏼❤️." "🙏🏻🙏🏻my heartfelt condolences bhai to you and family..May his soul be at peace...,"read Rajneish Duggal's comment.

KD Shorey was known for bank-rolling films like Zinda Dil, Bad Aur Badnam and Be-Reham under his banner KD Films. He also helmed the Gulshan Grover-Kader Khan starrer Maha Yuddh in 1998. He also had uncredited cameos as a judge in two of his movies.

On KD Shorey's 90th birthday in 2020, his actor-son Ranvir had reflected on his struggles in his life and mentioned that his dad had survived poverty, Bollywood and cancer.

With regards to work, Ranvir was last seen in Rajat Kapoor-Mallika Sherawat's RK/RKay.